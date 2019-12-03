Play

Pillar was non-tendered by the Giants on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

In a surprising move by the Giants, Pillar will become a free agent after being non-tendered. He put together a .259/.287/.432 slash line with 21 homers, 88 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 161 games in 2019 and figures to draw plenty of interest on the open market.

