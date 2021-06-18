Barraclough was released by the Yankees on Friday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
The right-hander inked a minor-league deal with New York in February and has been at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre all season, but he's now heading to free agency. Barraclough pitched well enough with a 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 14 innings, so he could receive interest from other organizations, though it's worth noting he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019.
