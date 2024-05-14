Munoz earned a save against the Royals on Monday, striking out three batters in 1.1 perfect innings.

Munoz was summoned from the bullpen in the top of the eighth inning with two outs, Seattle up by two runs and the tying run at the plate. He struck out Nelson Velazquez to end the threat, then got some stress reduction when the Mariners' offense put up two runs in the bottom of the frame. From there, Munoz closed things out without incident, fanning two of the three batters he squared off against in the ninth frame. The save was his sixth of the season and first since April 30, though no other Seattle pitcher recorded a save in the meantime. Munoz has looked great since his lone blown save of the campaign April 21, tossing 9.1 scoreless frames during which he's posted a 10:1 K:BB across eight appearances.