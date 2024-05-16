Munoz gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Royals.

Austin Voth ran into trouble in the eighth inning, so Munoz got the call with runners on second and third and only one out to protect a 3-1 lead. The Mariners' closer did allow an inherited runner to score, but Seattle got the run right back in the bottom of the frame and Munoz dominated the ninth. It's the fourth time this season he's worked more than one inning to notch a save, and with Matt Brash (elbow) done for the year and Gregory Santos (lat) potentially not back until the All-Star break, Munoz may have to continue putting in extra work until Seattle settles on a new set-up crew.