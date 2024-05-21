Munoz allowed a hit in a scoreless inning against the Yankees on Monday. He struck out two and earned a save.

Munoz worked around a one-out single by Juan Soto to finish off the 5-4 victory. Since blowing a save in Colorado on April 21, Munoz has converted his last seven chances, allowing just one run over 13 innings during that span. His ERA is down to 1.77 with a 28:7 K:BB through 20.1 frames.