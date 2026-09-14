Munoz (5-6) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the Athletics. He allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

With a one-run cushion, Munoz recorded a pair of outs in the eighth inning but was unable to secure the victory in the ninth frame, serving up a walk-off two-run homer to Lawrence Butler. Sunday marked the hard-throwing right-hander's 10th blown save, as he's endured a down 2026 campaign. In 55 innings, Munoz owns a 4.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 86:23 K:BB with 27 saves.