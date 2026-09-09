Munoz earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Texas, working around a hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz found himself in trouble in the ninth after issuing a walk to lead off the frame. After the runner advanced to second on a fielder's choice, Munoz proceeded to strike out the next two batters, stranding the tying run and logging his 26th save this season. The 27-year-old Munoz has been sharp of late, allowing just two runs on two hits while striking out 15 in his last nine innings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.05 across 53.1 innings this year with a 1.14 WHIP and 85:21 K:BB.