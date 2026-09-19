Munoz earned the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz was called on to close out a one-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a leadoff single to slam the door. The 27-year-old has held opponents scoreless in seven of eight September appearances, converting four of five save opportunities over that stretch. For the year, he's 28-for-38 in save chances with a 4.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 89:23 K:BB across 57 innings.