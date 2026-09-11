Munoz recorded a save against the Rangers on Thursday, walking two batters in a hitless and scoreless inning of work.

Seattle stormed back from a three-run deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Munoz entered in the top of the ninth tasked with holding the one-run lead. He threw only 11 of 25 pitches for strikes and issued consecutive two-out walks to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but the veteran closer recovered by getting Jake Burger to hit into a game-ending fielder's choice. Munoz notched a save for the second consecutive day and for the third time over the past five days. He's working on a five-game scoreless stretch, though Thursday's outing snapped a streak of 22 straight relief appearances in which he notched at least one punchout.