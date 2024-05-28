Munoz earned a save against the Astros on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Munoz had just a one-run lead to work with when he came into the game in the ninth inning, but he made things look easy with a perfect frame. The right-hander now was nine straight successful save conversions since blowing his lone save of the season against Colorado on April 21. Munoz has given up just one earned run over his past 14 appearances and has recorded an impressive 21:2 K:BB across 16 innings during that span.