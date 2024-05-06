Munoz (2-2) got the win against the Astros on Sunday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

Munoz continued what is turning into his best stretch of pitching this season, locating eight of his 11 pitches for strikes on his way to his ninth scoreless effort in the last 10 appearances, including his fifth straight. The right-hander has whittled his ERA and WHIP to 2.03 and 1.13, respectively, and he'd also recorded saves in three consecutive appearances before Sunday's victory.