Munoz was credited with his first hold in a win over the Guardians on Monday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run while recording a strikeout in the eighth inning.

Munoz got the eighth-inning call with the Mariners holding a 5-3 lead and faltered when he allowed a solo home run to Josh Naylor after getting Jose Ramirez to fly out to open the frame. The hard-throwing right-hander atoned for the hiccup by getting out of the inning without further damage, but manager Scott Servais entrusted Ryne Stanek with the save opportunity in the ninth inning. Despite the swap in roles Monday, Munoz remains Seattle's preferred closer option moving forward.