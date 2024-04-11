Munoz (1-1) picked up the win in an extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit, hit a batter and issued a walk.

Munoz got the late-eighth-inning call after Logan Gilbert, who'd been masterful for most of seven-plus innings, worked into trouble by allowing a single and a walk with two outs. Munoz impressively escaped the jam he inherited by striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and then emerged from a 24-pitch ninth frame unscathed despite some trouble. Having preserved the 1-1 tie, Munoz became the pitcher of record courtesy of the Mariners' five-run rally in the 10th, giving him his first win in what was his second inning-plus appearance of the new season. Munoz has allowed a pair of earned runs through five appearances and displayed occasional control issues, making it possible Ryne Stanek, who has plenty of high-leverage experience and sealed Wednesday's victory by setting the Blue Jays down in the 10th inning, could steal occasional save opportunities.