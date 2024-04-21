Munoz (1-2) suffered a blown save and picked up the loss after he failed to record an out while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in Seattle's 2-1 extra-inning defeat to the Rockies in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Munoz was called upon to protect a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning, surrendering three consecutives singles and ultimately being tagged with the loss. The right-hander suffered his first blown save of the year while the runs given up were his first since April 5, ending a streak of four straight scoreless appearances. Munoz now owns a 3.68 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 7.1 innings while going 2-for-3 in save opportunities in eight appearances this season.