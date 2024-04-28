Munoz earned the save over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one.

Munoz entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth and went 1-2-3 through the heart of Arizona's lineup to secure his fourth save of the season. The right-handed reliever has now converted his last two save attempts after being tagged with the loss in extras against the Rockies a week ago and has not allowed a baserunner over that brief stretch.