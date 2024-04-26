Munoz pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Rangers to earn a save.
Munoz picked up his first save since April 6, making quick work of Wyatt Langford, Travis Jankowski and Jonah Heim to close out the Mariners' win. He's now 3-for-4 in save chances this season and Thursday's outing could give him more leeway with Ryne Stanek breathing down his back for save chances.
