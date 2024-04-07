Munoz won't be available to pitch Sunday against the Brewers after throwing in the first two games of the series, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander threw 39 pitches across the first two games of the series and unsurprisingly won't be an option for the finale in Milwaukee. Ryne Stanek is expected to be the fill-in closer for Munoz, who will reclaim his duties Monday at Toronto.