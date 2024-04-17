Munoz recorded his third hold in a win over the Reds on Tuesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

Munoz relieved Logan Gilbert with two outs in the seventh inning and a man on, and after issuing a walk to Elly De La Cruz, he surrendered a hit to Nick Martini but was bailed out when the former was thrown out at third base on a stellar outfield assist by Julio Rodriguez. Munoz was exponentially more effective in the eighth inning while recording swinging strikeouts on all three batters he faced to preserve Seattle's 3-1 lead, and he then saw Ryne Stanek entrusted with the ninth inning until he worked himself into trouble and was bailed out by Tayler Saucedo. The Mariners' closer role therefore appears to be somewhat in flux, but Munoz does have four straight scoreless appearances during which he's picked up his most recent save, a win and back-to-back holds.