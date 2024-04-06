Munoz (0-1) allowed a run on four walks and took a loss against the Brewers on Friday. He struck out one batter.

Munoz simply could not find the strike zone Friday. He tossed 17 of 26 pitches for balls and walked four batters, including William Contreras with the bases loaded to end the game. It was his second straight appearance allowing a run but he'd produced a perfect 4:0 K:BB before Friday's meltdown. Overall, this shouldn't have much of an impact on his status as Seattle's closer and should be considered a one-off incident for now.