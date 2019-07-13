Mariners' Austin Adams: Not yet throwing
Adams (shoulder) is feeling better according to manager Scott Servais, but he's yet to resume throwing, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.
Adams just went on the injured list July 6, so the fact he's yet to pick up a baseball isn't overly concerning. The right-hander was diagnosed with a Grade 1 shoulder strain and could need several more days before starting a throwing program.
More News
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Takes first loss•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Grabs first big-league win•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Racking up holds, strikeouts•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Turns in clean inning as opener•
-
Mariners' Austin Adams: Working as opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.