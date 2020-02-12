Play

Adams (knee) was moved to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Adams was placed on the injured list in order to make a roster spot available for the Mariners to sign Taijuan Walker. Adams is still recovering from right knee surgery to repair his torn ACL that was originally delayed due to the discovery of a blood clot in his left calf. The 28-year-old accumulated a 3.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB across 31 innings with Seattle in 2019. If Adams doesn't experience any significant setbacks during the rehab process, it is likely that he can return to the Mariners bullpen around June.

