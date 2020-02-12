Mariners' Austin Adams: Placed on injured list
Adams (knee) was moved to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Adams was placed on the injured list in order to make a roster spot available for the Mariners to sign Taijuan Walker. Adams is still recovering from right knee surgery to repair his torn ACL that was originally delayed due to the discovery of a blood clot in his left calf. The 28-year-old accumulated a 3.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB across 31 innings with Seattle in 2019. If Adams doesn't experience any significant setbacks during the rehab process, it is likely that he can return to the Mariners bullpen around June.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...