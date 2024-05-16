Woo (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander pounded the zone, firing 60 of his 79 pitches for strikes, but after five scoreless innings Woo ran out of gas in the sixth and left the mound with runners on the corners and one out, clinging to a 2-1 lead. Gabe Speier was able to escape the jam however, and the Seattle bullpen took care of the rest. Woo has been very impressive in two starts since making his belated season debut, giving up just one run in 9.2 innings with an 8:2 K:BB, but he faces a tough test in his next outing -- a road start in Yankee Stadium early next week.