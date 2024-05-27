Woo did not factor into the decision Sunday against Washington, allowing three earned runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings. He struck out one.

Woo finally showed some signs of weakness Sunday, surrendering his first home run of the season and allowing a season-high three earned runs. Even so, the 24-year-old needed just 70 pitches to notch his second consecutive quality start. Despite not topping 80 pitches in any outing this season, Woo sits at 2-0 with a sparkling 1.66 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in 21.2 innings this season. He is tentatively scheduled to start Friday's game against the Angels.