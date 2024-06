Woo was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the White Sox as the Mariners await MRI results on his right arm, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander missed the first six weeks of the season with elbow inflammation and is now potentially dealing with another arm issue a month later. Woo has been dominant in six starts for Seattle with a 1.07 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 24:2 K:BB over 33.2 innings, but his outlook is now up in the air as he continues to be evaluated.