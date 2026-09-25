Woo (12-10) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out eight over 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Angels.

The story of Woo's season was extreme home/road splits, but he ended the campaign with 11 runs allowed (10 earned) over his last 17.1 innings at T-Mobile Park. Overall, it concludes as a mostly average campaign for Woo, who had a 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 175:39 K:BB across 173 innings over 30 starts. He still figures to be a major part of the Mariners' rotation moving forward.