Woo did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies, allowing three runs on 10 hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Woo departed with a 3-2 lead after yielding a one-out single in the sixth inning, but the inherited runner came around to score in the frame. The 26-year-old battled despite yielding a season-high 10 hits, though he snapped a streak of three consecutive quality starts to open September. He'll carry a 3.92 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 167:36 K:BB across 167.2 innings this year into one final home matchup with the Angels next week.