Woo (11-9) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine over eight shutout innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Woo has made some improvements on the road since the start of August, and he was able to take that momentum back home this time. He threw 73 of 102 pitches for strikes in his best and longest start of the season. This was the fifth time this year (fourth at home) where he's covered at least seven scoreless inning while allowing four or fewer baserunners. Woo has a 4.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 158:33 K:BB through 156.1 innings over 27 starts on the year. His next outing is expected to be a rematch versus the Athletics in Sacramento, which is a bit concerning given Woo's 5.63 ERA on the road this year.