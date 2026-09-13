Woo (12-9) allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Woo posted his third straight quality start and win, and two of them have come on the road. He was able to limit the damage to a run on a fielder's choice in the third inning. Woo's turned the corner late in the season and is now at a 3.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 163:35 K:BB through 162.1 innings over 28 starts this year. His next start is projected to be at Colorado, which will provide a test for his recent success.