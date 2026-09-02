Woo (10-9) earned the win against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings.

Mickey Gasper hit a solo homer in the first inning, but Woo settled in to keep the Red Sox off the board for the rest of his outing. It was the third time in eight starts that Woo struck out at least seven batters, and he did enough to come away with his 14th quality start of the season, which is tied for sixth-most in the American League. He'll take a 4.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 148.1 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend at home against the Athletics.