Woo (forearm) will rejoin the Seattle rotation Wednesday on the road against the Guardians, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo was forced to miss his most recent scheduled start this past Tuesday versus the White Sox due to right forearm discomfort. After his MRI came back clean, Woo was cleared to resume throwing and is now set to reclaim his spot in the rotation after getting just under a two-week break from pitching. The 24-year-old opened the campaign on the shelf due to right elbow inflammation, but he's been highly effective when available, producing a sparkling 1.07 ERA and 0.53 WHIP while striking out 24 batters over 33.2 innings in six starts this season.