Woo (4-1) allowed one hit and struck out eight without walking a batter over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Rangers.

Woo retired the first 14 batters he faced and ended with 64 of 87 pitches landing for strikes in the dominant outings. This was his fourth straight quality start and his fifth such performance in six starts overall. Woo has a 2.58 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB over 38.1 innings. He showed plenty of potential over 121.1 innings in 2024, and he's arguably been even more reliable in 2025, which is especially valuable for a rotation missing George Kirby (shoulder) and Logan Gilbert (elbow). Woo's next start is projected to be a road outing versus the Athletics next week.