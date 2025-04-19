Woo (2-1) took the loss Friday against the Red Sox after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out four.

Friday marked the third quality start already this year for Woo, who was charged with his first loss despite throwing at least six innings in his fourth straight outing to open the campaign. Woo kept the hard hits down, giving up just one extra-base hit, and two of his three runs allowed came on sacrifice flies. The hard-throwing right-hander should remain an upper-echelon fantasy starter as long as he stays healthy, and Woo sports a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 26 innings ahead of a tough spot in next week's scheduled start in Boston.