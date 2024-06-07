Woo (3-0) picked up the win Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings against Oakland.

Woo threw a season-high 85 pitches Thursday, an encouraging sign for the 24-year-old after he missed all of April with elbow inflammation and exited his first start after his IL stint with forearm tightness. Even with a restricted pitch count, the right-hander has generated four consecutive quality starts and has fired 12 straight scoreless innings, giving him a 1.07 ERA and 24:2 K:BB through 33.2 innings. Woo's tentatively scheduled to face the White Sox on Tuesday.