Woo allowed three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

Woo needed just 66 pitches (47 strikes) to complete six frames, but that was all for his start. Trent Thornton and Taylor Saucedo combined to allow four runs in the seventh inning, wiping out the Mariners' lead and Woo's chance to earn his third win of the year, but this was still a stellar outing for the 24-year-old. He's now at a 1.30 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 28:2 K:BB over 27.2 innings across five starts. The Mariners continue to manage his pitch count, but he's completed six innings in each of his last three starts thanks to his efficiency. Woo is projected for a road start in Oakland next week.