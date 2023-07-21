Marlowe, summoned from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's win over the Twins.

The 26-year-old made the start in left field in place of Jarred Kelenic (foot), whose projected multi-week stay on the injured list is expected to give Marlowe plenty of opportunities against big-league arms. Marlowe has displayed an enticing combination of pop and speed with the Rainiers while slugging 30 extra-base hits and stealing 25 bases, so he could offer some strong fantasy returns if he sees steady playing time and proves a quick study at the major-league level.