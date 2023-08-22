Marlowe went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

The rookie returned from a day off in Sunday's series finale against the Astros to hit safely for the third time in the last four games. Marlowe now sports an impressive .268/.366/.451 slash line across his first 82 big-league plate appearances, with the firs two metrics notably better than the respective .254 and .335 figures generated at Triple-A Tacoma during a combined 82 games there between 2022 and earlier this season.