Marlowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Dominic Canzone will spell Marlowe in left field after the latter manned the position in six of the last seven contests for Seattle. Marlowe is maintaining a healthy .827 OPS since his July 20 call-up from Triple-A Tacoma and should be locked into a near-everyday role in the Seattle outfield at least until Jarred Kelenic (foot) makes his return from the 10-day injured list.