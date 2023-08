Marlowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Dylan Moore will pick up a start in left field while Marlowe rests after going 1-for-9 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in the first two games of the series. The Mariners deployed Marlowe in center field in both of the past two games, but he'll return to a corner spot moving forward with Julio Rodriguez (illness) rejoining the lineup Wednesday.