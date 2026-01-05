The Athletics signed Marlowe to a minor-league contract Dec. 19.

Marlowe was removed from the Mariners' 40-man roster prior to the 2025 season and wound up spending all of the year in the minors, slashing .316/.401/.474 in 46 games with Triple-A Tacoma. The 28-year-old can handle all three outfield spots and will give the Athletics some experienced depth.