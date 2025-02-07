Marlowe was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday after clearing waivers.

Marlowe was DFA'd by the Mariners this past Monday in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Jorge Polanco (knee). Marlowe wasn't claimed off waivers, so he'll remain in Seattle's organization and will head to Triple-A for the start of the 2025 campaign. He spent most of the 2024 season with Tacoma, where he slashed .235/.341/.395 with 43 stolen bases, 13 home runs and 45 RBI over 411 plate appearances.