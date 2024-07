Marlowe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Marlowe was last seen in the majors in the second half of the 2023 season when he slashed .239/.330/.420 with three homers. He has slashed .235/.341/.395 in Triple-A with 13 home runs in 2024. His return to the majors comes with Julio Rodriguez (ankle) and J.P. Crawford (hand) both landing on the 10-day injured list.