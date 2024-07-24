Marlowe, called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 1-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Marlowe was making his 2024 big-league debut and started in right field as part of the domino effect of Julio Rodriguez's (ankle) placement on the injured list. The 27-year-old Marlowe posted a solid .239/.330/.420 slash line across his first 100 major-league plate appearances a season ago, and he'd been having a relatively solid campaign with Tacoma from an OBP perspective (.341) while also dazzling to the tune of 43 stolen bases. However, strikeouts have been a fairly persistent issue for Marlowe throughout his pro career, so it remains to be seen if that will continue to serve as a drag on his overall numbers against the highest level of competition.