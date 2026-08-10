Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Cade Marlowe: Planning to opt out of contract

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Marlowe informed the Angels that he will trigger his upward-mobility clause and opt out of his minor-league contract Monday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Unless the Angels are willing to dedicate a 40-man roster spot to Marlowe, he'll be formally released and free to sign with any team. The 29-year-old outfielder has been a standout performer at the Triple-A level between stops in the Athletics and Angels organizations this season, slashing .315/.394/.515 with nine home runs and 27 stolen bases in 93 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!