Marlowe went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, a double, a stolen base and two runs in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Marlowe was reasonably effective during his first taste of the majors last season, posting a .239/.330/.420 slash line with eight extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples, three home runs), 11 RBI and four stolen bases among his contributions. The 26-year-old, who's capable of slotting in across the outfield, had opened spring training in a brief 0-for-6 skid before Thursday's breakout.