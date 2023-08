Marlowe remains out of the lineup Friday versus the Royals.

Marlowe got off to a terrific start when the Mariners first called him up from Triple-A Tacoma on July 20, but he has gone 4-for-33 (.121) with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 games. Dominic Canzone is playing left field for Seattle on Friday after Dylan Moore drew the start there in Wednesday's series finale against the White Sox.