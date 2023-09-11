The Mariners optioned Marlowe to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Marlowe will move off the Mariners' 28-man active roster to clear room for Jarred Kelenic (foot), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While Kelenic had been sidelined since July 20 with the foot injury, Marlowe enjoyed about a month-long run as the Mariners' primary left fielder, but he had faded into more of a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role in recent weeks. Marlowe ends his first stint in the big leagues with a .239/.330/.420 slash line to go with three home runs, four stolen bases, 11 RBI and 14 runs over 100 plate appearances.