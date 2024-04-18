Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Several Mariners hitters enjoyed solid offensive performances Wednesday, but Raleigh set the pace with his three trips on the basepaths. That included the backstop's co-team-high third homer of the season, which erased an early 1-0 deficit for Seattle in the second inning. Raleigh has now reached safely in five straight games, and a career-high 13.1 percent walk rate has helped him get to a .311 on-base percentage despite an uninspiring .208 average.