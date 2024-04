Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Rangers.

Raleigh tagged Dane Dunning for a two-run shot in the first inning to plate J.P. Crawford, marking the fourth long ball of his last five appearances. During that stretch, Raleigh is batting .474 with nine RBI, five runs scored and three multi-hit games.