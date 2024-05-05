Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Astros.

Raleigh sent Houston starter Framber Valdez to the showers with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. The homer was a much-needed positive outcome for the backstop, as he entered the contest having gone 1-for-26 with 13 strikeouts over his previous eight games. Raleigh's .210/.292/.420 season slash line isn't great, but he is tied for second among MLB catchers with seven homers while adding 15 RBI and 13 runs scored.