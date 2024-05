Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

The 27-year-old cleared the fences for the second straight game, launching a tie-breaking homer in the ninth inning that would turn out to be the difference in the contest. Raleigh has now reached safely in four the last five games, but he's still carrying a lackluster .210 average and .288 on-base percentage across 118 plate appearances.